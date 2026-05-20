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Todd Monken praises Shedeur Sanders’ development

  
Published May 20, 2026 07:02 PM

Shedeur Sanders made the Pro Bowl last season despite starting only seven games and throwing seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions as a rookie. But Sanders is firmly in the competition with Deshaun Watson for the Browns’ starting job.

Sanders is the only one of the team’s four quarterbacks who spent the offseason working at the team facility.

New head coach Todd Monken praised Sanders’ development since last season.

“I think Shedeur’s come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

The Browns held their second OTA practice on Wednesday, and Sanders and Watson split the first-team reps. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green took second- and third-team reps.

Monken hopes to name a starting quarterback before training camp.

“You’d love to have it at every position at the end of spring, but you can’t guarantee that,” Monken said. “We’ll have it set for Jacksonville [in Week 1].”