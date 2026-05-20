Mike McCarthy: We have four QBs we love, all four could make the regular-season roster

The Steelers currently have four quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar. Steelers coach Mike McCarthy hopes they still have four quarterbacks when the regular season starts.

McCarthy said today that he’d like to see Steelers General Manager Omar Khan find a way to keep all of them into the regular season: Rodgers to start, Rudolph to back him up, and both Howard and Allar as developmental prospects.

“We’ve definitely got four that we love, I can say that,” McCarthy said. “You always have to develop the room. That’s always been the approach. We’re hoping that Omar can get the roster expanded to 55 and we can keep four. It’s a really good room. This is a good place to be, having four guys that can play.”

McCarthy said the rotation behind Rodgers right now is based on the experience of the three backup quarterbacks but that he wants to give all of them plenty of opportunities this offseason while giving Rodgers the right amount of work to keep him fresh and have him ready to start Week One.

“Mason has a lot of experience,” McCarthy said. “We’re trying to develop Will and Drew as well as we can. Will is ahead of Drew, just based on the fact that he’s been here.”

The most likely scenario is that Howard and Allar will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster, and that the Steelers hope the loser of that competition clears waivers and can be brought back to the practice squad. But McCarthy isn’t ruling out all four of them making the regular-season roster.