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Roger Goodell: Reports on “soft” market for Seahawks are “not accurate”

  
Published May 20, 2026 06:48 PM

An unnamed team owner recently described the market for the Seahawks as “soft.” Commissioner Roger Goodell has taken a somewhat hard stance against that claim.

“Obviously there have been some reports that I would say are not accurate with respect to the amount of interest,” Goodell told reporters on Tuesday, after the quarterly ownership meetings in Orlando, via Mark Maske. “It’s exactly the opposite. There’s actually been tremendous interest in the team. The process is moving forward. Obviously we’re not going to be discussing that either with the membership or anyone else. We respect the process until it’s completed. Once that happens, then it will be handed over to us and we’ll work through the process of our approval.”

When the process began in February, there was an expectation that the Seahawks would generate a final offer in the range of $9 billion to $11 billion.

Although there hasn’t been a parade of names, it’s possible that someone is waiting and watching for the right time to make a move.