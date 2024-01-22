Patrick Mahomes’ playoff career: 13-3 record, 4,561 yards, 38 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

The AFC Championship Game will be the 17th postseason game of Patrick Mahomes’ career, meaning that Mahomes has effectively played another full season in the playoffs. And in that other full season, Mahomes has put up MVP numbers.

In the 16 postseason games that Mahomes has started so far, the Chiefs are 13-3.

Mahomes has thrown for 4,561 passing yards in his 16 career postseason games. That would have been the third-most yards in the league in the 2023 season — and both of the quarterbacks who passed for more yards than that in 2023 did so only in their 17th game.

In his 16 postseason games, Mahomes has thrown 38 touchdown passes. That’s more than any quarterback threw in 17 games in the 2023 regular season. And Mahomes has just seven interceptions in the playoffs.

Mahomes has completed 66.8 percent of his passes in the postseason, and his postseason passer rating is 106.7. Those are both even better than his career regular-season numbers.

Mahomes has been the NFL’s best regular-season player over the last six seasons. He’s even better in the playoffs.