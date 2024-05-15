Commanders to work out Martavis Bryant

Martavis Bryant has a workout scheduled with the Commanders for Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The Cowboys released Bryant last week.

Bryant, 32, was reinstated to the league last year after his indefinite suspension began in 2018. He signed with Dallas’ practice squad late in the season but did not appear in a regular-season game. The Cowboys released him from the practice squad in January, but he later signed a futures deal with the team.

Bryant has not appeared in an NFL game since 2018, when he caught 19 passes for 266 yards in eight games for the Raiders. The Steelers drafted Bryant with a fourth-round pick in 2014.