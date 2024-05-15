 Skip navigation
NFL could do more to take over schedule-release week

  
Published May 15, 2024 06:36 AM

Currently, we know six of the 272 games to be played in the 2024 season. The international games are coming this morning. The full slate is coming tonight, after the inevitable stream of leaks and reports and fake reports and other noise.

It will be the biggest story in all of sports, even with the NFL not playing games for four more months — and with the other three major leagues active and two of them in their postseasons.

There’s still a way to create even more buzz, to take over not just one day but the whole week. And it’s simple, given the fact that it’s something we thought of a year or two ago and will keep mentioning.

On Monday, release the full slate of Sunday night games. On Tuesday, announce the Monday night games. On Wednesday, unveil the Thursday night games. On Thursday morning, remove the sheet from the speciality games — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Christmas Eve (when applicable). Then, release the rest of the schedule on Thursday night.

As it stands, we get dribs and drabs before the dam breaks. Release the water more slowly. And flood the sports calendar for basically five days, since the day after the complete release will entail reaction to the full and final configuration of games.

Some of the NFL’s best ideas happen accidentally. “Oh, scheduling conflict at Radio City Music Hall? I guess we should take the draft to a different city.” This one is sitting there, crying out for the NFL to run with it.

So run with it, NFL. Create more buzz. Take more attention away from the other sports. Make more money. You don’t even have to thank us, because we know you wouldn’t anyway.

I’m kidding about that. You do have to thank us.