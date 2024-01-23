Where to Watch and How to Bet the NFL Conference Championship Games

This weekend we learn which teams are going to the Super Bowl. Lets look at each matchup with a couple plays in each game worth considering.

Kansas City Chiefs (+150) @ Baltimore Ravens (-180)

Spread: Ravens -3.5 | O/U: 44.5

Kickoff: 3P Eastern on CBS

Sunday marks just the 12th time in 112 career games that Patrick Mahomes walks onto the field as the underdog. The Chiefs are 8-3 straight up in the first 11 (.727 winning percentage). A 2nd consecutive win as an underdog and Mahomes and the Chiefs head to the Super Bowl for the 4th time seeking a 3rd ring in his young career.

Props to Consider: Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-120) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 14.5 Yards Receiving (-115)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is on the verge of heading to his 1st Super Bowl should the Ravens prevail at home this weekend. All the soon to be 2-time NFL MVP did last weekend in the win over the Houston Texans was pass for over 100 yards (152), rush for 100 yards, finish with a passer rating over 100 (121.8), rush for two touchdowns and throw for two others. No player in the history of the NFL has done that in a single playoff game.

Props to Consider: Lamar Jackson Anytime TD Scorer (+105) and Lamar Jackson OVER 62.5 Yards Rushing (-120)

Detroit Lions (+260) @ San Francisco 49ers (-325)

Spread: 49ers -7 | O/U: 51

Kickoff: 6:30P Eastern on FOX

Detroit is America’s Team this season. Head Coach Dan Campbell’s consistent message of hard work, grit, and determination have resonated with people across the nation. Toss in individual stories including the renaissance of Jared Goff and the fanbase has grown exponentially this postseason. This weekend the Lions will be looking to be the 3rd team to knock off the 49ers in the NFC Title Game in the last three years.

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

Props to Consider: Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-115) and Jameson Williams OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

San Francisco escaped last week against Green Bay. Brock Purdy was supreme on the final drive but less than pedestrian the previous 55 minutes. Christian McCaffrey was dependable and consistent. If Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is out, more will be required of CMC and the other skill position players for San Francisco.

Props to Consider: Christian McCaffrey OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-125) and Jake Moody OVER 1.5 FGs Made (+105)

Enjoy the games and enjoy a sweat or two.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings