Chuba Hubbard gets Panthers on the board, Carolina trails L.A. 14-7

The Panthers are on the board.

Chuba Hubbard punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7, Rams, with 8:53 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers took just seven plays to go 65 yards, taking 3:23 off the clock on their first scoring drive of the day.

After throwing an interception on Carolina’s previous possession, Bryce Young connected on a 15-yard pass to Jalen Coker to push the Panthers into Rams territory. Then Young hit consecutive passes of 14 and 22 yards to Tetairoa McMillan to put the ball at Los Angeles’ 11-yard line.

Cobie Durant was flagged for defensive pass interference on third-and-2 from the L.A. 3 when he didn’t get his head turned around to play the ball on a pass in the end zone to Zavier Legette.

With the ball at the 1-yard line on the net play, Hubbard got into the end zone for Carolina’s first points of the day.

Earlier on the drive, Panthers right guard Robert Hunt had to exit the contest and go into the sideline medical tent.