After Bryce Young interception, Puka Nacua scores second TD, Rams lead 14-0

  
Published January 10, 2026 05:18 PM

The Rams have taken advantage of a Panthers giveaway to increase their lead.

Matthew Stafford hit Puka Nacua with a backward pass for the receiver’s second touchdown of the contest, giving Los Angeles a 14-0 advantage.

Los Angeles picked up its first takeaway of the game on first-and-10 from the L.A. 44, as Bryce Young’s pass intended for Jalen Coker was tipped by Quentin Lake and picked off by Cobie Durant. He returned it 11 yards, but the Rams got 15 more from an unnecessarily roughness penalty called on tight end Mitchell Evans.

From there, the Rams converted third-and-2 with a pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua to bring up first-and-goal from the 9-yard line.

Nacua then scored on a short, backward pass to the left, breaking tackles to get in the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the game.

Stafford has started the game 6-of-6 for 74 yards. Five of his six passes have gone to Nacua for 59 yards.