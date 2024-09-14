Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

This was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s glorious return to Denver…but his problematic calf is expected to sideline him again this week. That leaves Justin Fields under center for the Steelers (1-0) as they take on Bo Nix and the Broncos (0-1) Sunday afternoon.

Both Nix and Fields struggled to sustain drives for the Broncos and the Steelers respectively in Week 1. Each will have to be more than a little better if their respective team is to leave the field victorious on Sunday.

In addition to the obvious storyline of the quarterbacks, additional plot lines include:



Pittsburgh’s ability to run the ball against the underrated defensive line of the Broncos.

George Pickens vs. Patrick Surtain

Denver’s offensive line vs. TJ Watt

Game Details and How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

City: Denver, CO

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds Steelers vs. Broncos

The latest odds as of Friday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (-148), Denver Broncos (+124)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-148), Denver Broncos (+124) Spread: Steelers -2.5

Steelers -2.5 Total: 36.5

This line is holding with Pittsburgh but the Total that started as the lowest in the NFL this week…has dropped yet another point from its origin of 37.5. Pittsburgh could not move the ball on offense last week and their defense appears ready to have fun with Bo Nix.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is dabbling in the touchdown market in this game:

“Najee Harris looked great in Week 1. I think he could score a touchdown or two here…The Steelers were unable to pass the ball and did not score a single touchdown in Week 1.”

Pittsburgh vs. Denver team stats, betting trends

The Steelers are 1-0 ATS this season

The Steelers are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

The Broncos are 1-0 ATS this season

The Broncos are 1-0 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Steelers vs. Broncos

Steelers: Justin Fields – with Wilson still on the shelf, Fields got the start for Pittsburgh last week and labored throwing for a mere 156 yards but he did not turn the ball over

Justin Fields – with Wilson still on the shelf, Fields got the start for Pittsburgh last week and labored throwing for a mere 156 yards but he did not turn the ball over Broncos: Bo Nix – rookie struggled in his debut throwing for just 138 yards including a couple interceptions

Steelers vs. Broncos player news & injury updates

Steelers’ QB Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Steelers’ LG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele (ribs) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

