What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football on Halloween

The Texans will be hoping for more treats than tricks when they make the trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets tonight for a Halloween Thursday Night Football matchup. With C.J. Stroud at the helm, Houston is off to a 6-2 start and has a two-game lead atop the AFC South. They’re coming off a 23-20 win divisional win over the Colts (one that likely contributed to Indianapolis’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson) and have won four of their last five.

But the Texans are expected to be without their top receivers tonight, with Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) both on IR. While the Jets have struggled mightily this year (they enter this matchup 2-6 with losses in their last five games, including three straight since firing head coach Robert Saleh) they have slightly easier task taking on the depleted Texans on home turf. They’re hoping to rebound from a 25-22 loss to the Patriots in Week 8, after which interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich described the team’s current situation as “a moment of darkness”.

The Jets began this season under Rodgers’ leadership with the lofty goal of ending the longest active NFL playoff drought (it’s been 13 seasons since the team last made it to the playoffs). But they enter Week 9 last place in the AFC North, an even worse record than last season, when they were 4-4 through eight games with Zach Wilson under center after Rodgers’ torn Achilles. For more on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 9 NFL schedule, see below.

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 31st

Houston Texans vs New York Jets — 8:15pm on Amazon Prime

NFL Week 9 Schedule

Sunday, November 3rd

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons — 1:00pm on FOX

Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens — 1:00pm on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills — 1:00pm on CBS

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers — 1:00pm on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00pm on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns — 1:00pm on CBS

Washington Commaders vs New York Giants — 1:00pm on FOX

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans — 1:00pm on FOX

Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles — 4:05pm on CBS

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers — 4:25pm on FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:25pm on FOX

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 4th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15pm on ESPN