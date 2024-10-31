What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football on Halloween
The Texans will be hoping for more treats than tricks when they make the trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets tonight for a Halloween Thursday Night Football matchup. With C.J. Stroud at the helm, Houston is off to a 6-2 start and has a two-game lead atop the AFC South. They’re coming off a 23-20 win divisional win over the Colts (one that likely contributed to Indianapolis’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson) and have won four of their last five.
But the Texans are expected to be without their top receivers tonight, with Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) both on IR. While the Jets have struggled mightily this year (they enter this matchup 2-6 with losses in their last five games, including three straight since firing head coach Robert Saleh) they have slightly easier task taking on the depleted Texans on home turf. They’re hoping to rebound from a 25-22 loss to the Patriots in Week 8, after which interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich described the team’s current situation as “a moment of darkness”.
The Jets began this season under Rodgers’ leadership with the lofty goal of ending the longest active NFL playoff drought (it’s been 13 seasons since the team last made it to the playoffs). But they enter Week 9 last place in the AFC North, an even worse record than last season, when they were 4-4 through eight games with Zach Wilson under center after Rodgers’ torn Achilles. For more on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 9 NFL schedule, see below.
READ MORE: Tank Dell: Everybody has to step up with Stefon Diggs out
What NFL game is on tonight?
*All Times Eastern
Thursday, October 31st
Houston Texans vs New York Jets — 8:15pm on Amazon Prime
NFL Week 9 Schedule
Sunday, November 3rd
Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons — 1:00pm on FOX
Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens — 1:00pm on CBS
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills — 1:00pm on CBS
New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers — 1:00pm on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00pm on FOX
Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns — 1:00pm on CBS
Washington Commaders vs New York Giants — 1:00pm on FOX
New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans — 1:00pm on FOX
Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles — 4:05pm on CBS
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers — 4:25pm on FOX
Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:25pm on FOX
Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock
Monday, November 4th
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15pm on ESPN