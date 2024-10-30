Tank Dell: Everybody has to step up with Stefon Diggs out

Tuesday brought word that Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and his absence will force other members of the team to shoulder a bigger load the rest of the way.

One of those players is Tank Dell, who came into the season as part of a trio at the top of the depth chart with Diggs and Nico Collins. Collins is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, so Dell will be front and center against the Jets on Thursday night and he said on Tuesday that Diggs told him that he wants the second-year wideout to “go finish the job.”

“Once you lose one of your star players, everybody’s got to step up,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Even if you are one of the star players, you still have to step up and do more and produce more. I know all of us are more than capable of doing that. So, we are going to try to go out there and make plays.”

Dell isn’t the only player who will be asked to do more, but he’s done more this season than the other wideouts and the ability of the passing game to continue to produce at a high level will have a lot to do with how well he plays Thursday and in the future.