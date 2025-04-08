 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_250408.jpg
Carter is favorite to be selected No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_travon_250408.jpg
Jags pick up Walker's fifth-year option

George Fant to meet with Ravens, Titans

  
Published April 8, 2025 09:01 AM

Veteran offensive tackle George Fant had a hand in former college basketball player Colin Granger signing with the Panthers this week and he’s still looking for a spot of his own for the 2025 season.

Fant transitioned from playing basketball at Western Kentucky to playing in the NFL and he spoke to Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com about contacting Granger to tell him he thought he could do the same thing. Granger worked out with Fant for a few weeks before working out for the Panthers and other clubs.

Fant hopes to help other players make the same switch, but also told Person that he is set to visit the Ravens and Titans as he tries to continue his own playing career.

“There’s a couple other teams that I’ve been talking to, but those two are really intriguing to me,” Fant said. “Obviously, Baltimore being a contender and Nashville being where I live at. So I’m definitely interested.”

Fant was limited to two games for the Seahawks last season due to injury. He has played 101 games and made 75 starts since entering the league in 2016.