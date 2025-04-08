Marlins at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 8

Its Tuesday, April 8 and the Marlins (5-5) are in the New York to take on the Mets (7-3) in Game 2 of this series.

Connor Gillispie is slated to take the mound for Miami against Clay Holmes for New York

Last night, Juan Soto drove in a run and Francisco Lindor had three hits to help the Mets squeeze out a couple of runs to knock off Miami, 2-0. Kodai Senga and three relievers combined on the first shutout of the season for New York.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Mets

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDS, SNY

Odds for the Marlins at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+230), Mets (-284)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 8, 2025: Connor Gillispie vs. Clay Holmes

Marlins: Connor Gillispie, (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 vs. Mets - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 6Ks Mets: Clay Holmes (0-1, 2.89 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 at Miami - 4.2IP, 1ER, 6H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Mets

The Marlins did not cover the Run Line last night but are 6-4 ATS this season

The Mets are 5-5 against the spread this season

The Mets have won 5 in a row with the Game Total UNDER cashing in the last 4

Dating back to last season, the Mets are 7-3 on the Moneyline against Miami but just 5-5 ATS

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Marlins and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Marlins and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

