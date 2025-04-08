 Skip navigation
Gabe Davis changes from No. 0 to No. 13, Devin Lloyd gets No. 0 Jaguars jersey

  
Published April 8, 2025 09:32 AM

Jacksonville will have a new player in the No. 0 jersey this season.

The Jaguars announced a slew of new jersey numbers today, including wide receiver Gabe Davis, who wore No. 0 last year, switching to No. 13. The new No. 0 is linebacker Devin Lloyd, who wore No. 33 last year.

Davis wore No. 13 both in college at UCF and for the first four years of his career with the Bills. Last year the No. 13 Jaguars jersey wasn’t available because Christian Kirk had it, but now Kirk is with the Texans. Lloyd wore No. 0 in college at Utah.

Other newly announced Jaguars jerseys are No. 2 Jourdan Lewis, No. 5 Dyami Brown, No. 12 Nick Mullens, No. 29 Eric Murray, No. 55 Chuma Edoga, No. 65 Patrick Mekari, No. 73 Robert Hainsey, No. 74 Fred Johnson, No. 81 Johnny Mundt, No. 84 Hunter Long and No. 89 Louis Rees-Zammit.