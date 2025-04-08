 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Lions should prioritize doing Hutchinson’s deal

April 8, 2025 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on why amid a lot of team changes, Aidan Hutchinson is a foundational Detroit guy who the Lions should value highly.

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
03:12
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
02:58
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_250408.jpg
03:36
Carter is favorite to be selected No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_travon_250408.jpg
10:03
Jags pick up Walker’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_voluntaryoffseason_250408.jpg
11:57
McCourty: Players set bar for offseason programs
nbc_pft_broncosdraftneeds_250408.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Denver Broncos
nbc_pft_chargersdraftneeds_250408.jpg
02:05
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Chargers
nbc_pft_chiefsdraftneeds_250408.jpg
06:49
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Kansas City Chiefs
genosmith.jpg
05:23
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Las Vegas Raiders
geno_smith_again.jpg
06:58
Smith felt there was a ‘disconnect’ with Seahawks
genopete.jpg
11:17
Smith would ‘run through a wall’ for Carroll
nbc_pft_miltontrade_250408.jpg
08:25
Milton ‘never saw himself as a backup’ in NE
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
08:25
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
10:49
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
06:41
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
14:25
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach
nbc_pft_glenn_250407.jpg
02:38
Campbell shows massive vote of confidence in Glenn
nbc_pft_dabollproday_250407.jpg
02:18
Why Daboll attended Colorado Pro Day
nbc_pft_titanscancelworkout_250407.jpg
06:05
What TEN, Sanders canceling private workout means
nbc_pft_deionthoughts_250407.jpg
08:16
Deion: Hunter, Shedeur are ‘surest bets’ in draft
nbc_pft_parsonscausingtrouble_250407.jpg
04:22
Ramifications of Parsons’ comments about Sanders
nbc_pft_pattingnonissue_250407.jpg
04:38
Simms: Sanders patting the ball is ‘non-issue’

nbc_roto_nlcyyoungv2_250408.jpg
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
nbc_golf_rorymcilorypressconference_250408.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_dps_mmchampionship_250408.jpg
05:06
How Florida recovered to win against Houston
nbc_golf_livefrom_9shots_250407.jpg
02:56
Only Scheffler can hit all nine of these shots
nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_250407.jpg
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
uconn.jpg
22:09
Bueckers, UConn get storybook ending with title
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate