2023 quarterback draft class has two top-four busts, so far

In the 2023 draft, three of the top four picks were quarterbacks. To date, two of the three have been benched.

After two weeks, Bryce Young — the first overall pick, made by the Panthers after trading up from No. 9 — was removed from the starting lineup for Andy Dalton. After eight weeks, the fourth pick, Anthony Richardson, has been benched for Joe Flacco.

The exception to date has been Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick and the 2023 NFL offensive rookie of the year.

Stroud’s Houston team keeps thriving. The Texans, at 6-2, are on track for a second straight playoff berth. The Panthers, in contrast, are the worst team in the league. The Colts, at 4-4, could make the postseason. If they do, it’ll happen with Joe Flacco playing quarterback.

The future for both Young and Richardson is murky at best. Young has started 19 games, winning only two. (He returned to the lineup on Sunday, because Andy Dalton was injured.) Richardson has 10 starts.

While it’s highly unlikely that either will be traded by Tuesday’s deadline, it’s fair to wonder what the offseason will bring. The Panthers likely will be looking for a new starter. The Colts could give Richardson a fresh start in Indy. Unless some other team that coveted Richardson makes the Colts an offer they won’t refuse.

Then there’s the possibility of a regime change in Indy. That would likely expedite Richardson’s exit.

However it plays out, it’s another example of young quarterbacks failing in their first NFL stops. With, as we’ve seen this year, the possibility that they will figure it out with a new team, in time.

For Young and Richardson, the time could come as soon as 2025. Barring what would be a surprise trade of either or both within the next six days.