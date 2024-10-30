C.J. Stroud on Stefon Diggs: I just really feel bad for him

The Texans were dealt a significant blow in the aftermath of their Week 8 victory over the Colts with tests confirming that receiver Stefon Diggs had torn his ACL and is out for the rest of the 2024 season.

With Nico Collins currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Diggs had climbed to the team lead with 47 receptions. He’s second with 496 yards.

In his Tuesday press conference, quarterback C.J. Stroud noted how tough it is to lose Diggs not only for his on-field performance, but also his veteran leadership.

“It sucks. It’s not easy,” Stroud said. “It’s not something that I just can have a whole bunch of words for. I just hope and try to just wrap my mind around what happened, but it’s tough. You can’t really — you try to think positively about it, but it’s not a bunch of positive thoughts and I just really feel bad for him. He’s worked extremely hard. I think he was having one of the best times he’s ever had on a team, at least that’s what he told us.

“So, I just feel for him and praying for him and just hoping that he keeps his head up high and he’ll bounce back even stronger. So, it just sucks.”

Stroud added that Diggs’ impact as a veteran leader has been “huge.”

“Stef has been somebody who you know you can lean on as a friend, as a teammate, as a brother, somebody who gives you life advice, and somebody who just is an OG, just a vet, has played a lot of ball and lived a lot of life,” Stroud said. “So, I feel like if he’s still around, he’ll still be able to do those things and it’s just not fortunate for him that he had to go through this.”

Acquired by the Texans in the offseason, Diggs is slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season.