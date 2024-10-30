Aaron Rodgers hopes to be “back to my faster-than-Godchaux speed”

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux made an honest assessment of where Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is physically now.

After New England’s 25-22 victory on Sunday, Godchaux said of Rodgers, “Hall of Fame quarterback. Hate to see him go out that way. . . . He definitely don’t look the same. . . . Shit, I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.”

Rodgers hadn’t heard Godchaux’s comments, but he didn’t argue.

“He’s probably right,” Rodgers said Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Yeah, I was hurting, but I feel better today.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play last season, but he said that injury hasn’t been an issue this season. He has missed practice time with hamstring, knee and ankle injuries this season.

He is on the practice report this week with the knee and hamstring injuries but was estimated as a full participant Tuesday.

Rodgers said he is taking care of himself “non-stop” and feeling better this week.

“I expect to be able to do a lot more this week,” Rodgers said. “I’ll be under center and, hopefully, back to my faster-than-Godchaux speed.”

Rodgers has 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and his passer rating of 85.1 ranks 20th in the NFL and below two rookies.

“Yeah, not as good as I would’ve hoped,” he said of his season. “I’ve got to play better. I just have to be more efficient, not turn the ball over too many times. Interceptions can be misleading at times, but I’ve definitely had my share of poor throws.”