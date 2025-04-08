Pete Carroll: Geno Smith gives us stability, knows how to bring best out of offense

The Raiders held a press conference with quarterback Geno Smith on Monday to discuss the contract extension he signed after being acquired in a trade with the Seahawks last month and Smith showed a lot of love for head coach Pete Carroll when sharing his excitement about being in Las Vegas.

Carroll made it clear that the feeling is mutual. Carroll gave Smith a shot to return to the starting ranks after Russell Wilson left the Seahawks and Smith made the most of it by leading the Seahawks to the playoffs. He was also named the comeback player of the year and Carroll said on Monday that their history leaves him feeling confident about the impact Smith will have while playing the most crucial position on offense.

“He’s going to bring us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for,” Carroll said. “His habits are so, so stellar. The way he works, the way he looks at the game, the way he looks at the challenges of it all is exactly in line with the way we think. He’ll represent us in magnificent fashion. I think it gives us instant stability in a crucial spot. The history that we have and my understanding of G, and how to help him be the best he can be, and he knows how to bring out the best in our system because he’ll stand for the competitiveness and the things that we believe in.”

Stability has been in short supply around the Raiders in recent years, but the renewed partnership between Carroll and Smith has a chance to change that.