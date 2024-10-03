What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL schedule
Week Five of the NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night matchup between the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons in an important early-season battle for territory in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are looking to start 4-1 for the second time in the last four seasons and pave the groundwork for a fourth consecutive NFC South title. They enter this matchup off a dominant win 33-16 win over the Eagles.
Meanwhile the Falcons are coming off one of the kookier wins of the season over the Saints in Week 4. Atlanta took the 26-24 win on a 58-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, but did so without scoring an offensive touchdown.
The Falcons are a new-look team this year, after firing head coach Arthur Smith and hiring Raheem Morris, formerly the head coach in Tampa Bay (2009-11). They also signed QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180M contract hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
For full tune-in information for Thursday’s game, as well as the Week 5 NFL schedule, see below.
What NFL game is on tonight?
*All Times Eastern
Thursday, October 3rd
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime
NFL Week 5 Schedule
Sunday, October 6th
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings — 9:30am on NFL Network (London)
Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears — 1:00pm on FOX
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00pm on CBS
Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans — 1:00pm on CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00pm on CBS
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots — 1:00pm on FOX
Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders — 1:00pm on FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos — 4:05pm on FOX
Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:05pm on FOX
Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams — 4:25pm on CBS
New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:25pm on CBS
Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock