Top News

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels 2024 season recap: Mike Trout injury, lack of Shohei Ohtani highlight dreadful year
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: Playoffs- Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Higashioka’s homer starts rally as Padres beat Braves 5-4 to sweep NL Wild Card Series
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings
Blackhawks send F Frank Nazar and D Kevin Korchinski to the minors

Top Clips

nbc_bte_georgiavsauburn_241002.jpg
Can Auburn keep things close against Georgia?
nbc_bte_michvswashpreview_241002.jpg
Best bets for Michigan-Washington
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241002.jpg
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL schedule

  
Published October 3, 2024 06:00 AM
Cousins: Falcons still have 'a lot to fix'
September 30, 2024 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Falcons' tight win over the Saints and how the Bears defeated the Rams in Week 4.

Week Five of the NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night matchup between the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons in an important early-season battle for territory in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are looking to start 4-1 for the second time in the last four seasons and pave the groundwork for a fourth consecutive NFC South title. They enter this matchup off a dominant win 33-16 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile the Falcons are coming off one of the kookier wins of the season over the Saints in Week 4. Atlanta took the 26-24 win on a 58-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, but did so without scoring an offensive touchdown.

The Falcons are a new-look team this year, after firing head coach Arthur Smith and hiring Raheem Morris, formerly the head coach in Tampa Bay (2009-11). They also signed QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180M contract hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

For full tune-in information for Thursday’s game, as well as the Week 5 NFL schedule, see below.

TNF News: Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, Antoine Winfield Jr. out again for Bucs this week

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 3rd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime

NFL Week 5 Schedule

Sunday, October 6th

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings — 9:30am on NFL Network (London)
Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears — 1:00pm on FOX
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00pm on CBS
Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans — 1:00pm on CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00pm on CBS
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots — 1:00pm on FOX
Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders — 1:00pm on FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos — 4:05pm on FOX
Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:05pm on FOX
Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams — 4:25pm on CBS
New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:25pm on CBS
Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock