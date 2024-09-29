Falcons get big plays on defense and special teams to beat Saints

The Falcons got a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown and four field goals to earn a hard-fought home win over the Saints today.

The last of those field goals was a career-long 58-yarder from Younghoe Koo with two seconds on the clock to give the Falcons their 26-24 win, in an exciting, back-and-forth battle.

KhaDarel Hodge recovered a muffed punt in the end zone, Troy Andersen had a 47-yard pick-six, and Koo nailed both extra points and also hit field goals of 53, 44 and 42 yards to lead the Falcons to the win.

The Falcons’ offense got a lot of production out of running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, but not much from quarterback Kirk Cousins. But they didn’t need much on offense with the defense and special teams playing so well, and the big play that got them into range for Koo’s game-winner was a 30-yard pass interference penalty in the final minute.

The Saints, who looked like the best team in the league for the first two weeks of the season, have now lost two in a row. Both the Saints and Falcons are 2-2 and looking up at the 3-1 Buccaneers in the NFC South. It’s looking like that’s going to be a competitive division, and the Falcons got a big win today.