First-rounder Tetairoa McMillan among six picks, 19 undrafted rookies to sign with Panthers

Panthers first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan has signed his first NFL contract.

The Panthers announced that McMillan is one of six draft picks who have signed ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. McMillan signed a four-year deal worth over $27.93 million and the team holds an option for a fifth season.

McMillan was the first wide receiver off the board in this year’s draft. He had 84 catches for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Arizona.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed third-round linebacker Princely Umanmielen, fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom, fifth-round defensive tackle Cam Jackson, fifth-round tight end Mitchell Evans, and sixth-round wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Two more picks remain unsigned.

Nineteen undrafted rookies have also signed with the team. TCU cornerback JaTravis Broughton, Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, Miami wide receiver Jacolby George, Nebraska safety Isaac Gifford, SMU defensive end Jared Hunte-Harrison, Minnesota safety Jack Henderson, UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson, Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra, Vanderbile offensive lineman Steven Losoya, Michigan State running back Kayron Lynch-Adams, South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, Fresno State linebacker Tuasivi Nomura, UCLA tight end Bryce Pierre, South Dakota cornerback Michael Reid, Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Tarquin, Arkansas State safety Trevian Thomas, and Louisville cornerback Corey Thornton make up that group.