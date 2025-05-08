 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

First-rounder Tetairoa McMillan among six picks, 19 undrafted rookies to sign with Panthers

  
Published May 8, 2025 06:34 PM

Panthers first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan has signed his first NFL contract.

The Panthers announced that McMillan is one of six draft picks who have signed ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. McMillan signed a four-year deal worth over $27.93 million and the team holds an option for a fifth season.

McMillan was the first wide receiver off the board in this year’s draft. He had 84 catches for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Arizona.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed third-round linebacker Princely Umanmielen, fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom, fifth-round defensive tackle Cam Jackson, fifth-round tight end Mitchell Evans, and sixth-round wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Two more picks remain unsigned.

Nineteen undrafted rookies have also signed with the team. TCU cornerback JaTravis Broughton, Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, Miami wide receiver Jacolby George, Nebraska safety Isaac Gifford, SMU defensive end Jared Hunte-Harrison, Minnesota safety Jack Henderson, UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson, Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra, Vanderbile offensive lineman Steven Losoya, Michigan State running back Kayron Lynch-Adams, South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, Fresno State linebacker Tuasivi Nomura, UCLA tight end Bryce Pierre, South Dakota cornerback Michael Reid, Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Tarquin, Arkansas State safety Trevian Thomas, and Louisville cornerback Corey Thornton make up that group.