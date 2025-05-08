Bengals sign four of their six draft picks

The Bengals signed four of their six draft picks Thursday.

The team announced that offensive guard Dylan Fairchild, linebacker Barrett Carter, offensive tackle Jalen Rivers and halfback Tahj Brooks are under contract.

The Bengals made Fairchild a third-round pick (81st overall) out of Georgia. He played 34 games with 24 starts in four seasons, with each of his starts coming the past two years.

He earned both second-team All-America and second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2024 when he started all 14 games.

Carter was selected in the fourth round (119th overall) out of Clemson. In 52 games, with 40 starts, over four seasons, he recorded 233 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He was voted a team captain for the 2024 season and garnered first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and third-team All-America recognition.

Rivers was taken in the fifth round (153rd overall) out of the University of Miami. He appeared in 39 career games with 30 starts, primarily lining up at left tackle.

He was named second-team All-ACC in 2023, then received honorable mention in ’24. Rivers started eight games at left tackle last season and blocked for an offense that led the nation both in yards per game (537.2) and points per game (43.9).

Brooks was a sixth-round pick (193rd overall) out of Texas Tech. He played 56 games, with 34 starts, in five seasons and rushed 879 times for 4,557 yards and 45 touchdowns.

He set Texas Tech career records for rushing attempts, yards and 100-yard games (23), while ranking third in school history in rushing touchdowns and total TDs (47). He was first-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and earned second-team honors in ’24.