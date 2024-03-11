Kirk Cousins reportedly gets $45 million per year on four-year deal

The market has spoken. More loudly than the Vikings were willing to speak.

Via multiple reports, quarterback Kirk Cousins will sign a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons. The deal includes a $50 million signing bonus, and $100 million guaranteed.

The full structure will shed more light on the truth length of Atlanta’s commitment. Our guess is that the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. The question is whether a portion of the third year vests after year one or two.

It was more than what the Vikings would do. And the Vikings ultimately didn’t blink when Cousins found a better offer.

Cousins turns 36 in August. He tore an Achilles tendon in what will be his final game with the Vikings, at Green Bay. The injury came six days after perhaps the best performance of his career, in a Monday night win over the 49ers.