Bucs sign four of their six draft picks

The Buccaneers signed four of their six draft picks ahead of their rookie minicamp.

Third-round cornerback Jacob Parrish, fourth-round outside linebacker David Walker, fifth-round defensive lineman Elijah Roberts and seventh-round wide receiver Tez Johnson now are under contract, the team announced Thursday.

That leaves only first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and second-round cornerback Benjamin Morrison unsigned.

Parrish, the 84th overall selection in the draft, will compete for playing time on the outside or in the slot. The Kansas State product had five interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the past two seasons.

Walker, the 121st overall pick, totaled 31 sacks over three seasons at Central Arkansas, plus another eight in one season at Southern Arkansas. He will compete for playing time in the team’s outside linebacker rotation.

Roberts, the 157th overall pick, made 17.5 sacks the past two seasons at SMU. He will play primarily inside but with the versatility to move outside as needed.

The Bucs made Johnson the 235th overall pick after he made 169 receptions for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns the past two seasons at Oregon. He spent his first three seasons at Troy.