Jets sign four more draft picks

  
Published May 8, 2025 06:58 PM

The Jets announced the signing of four more draft picks on Thursday.

Third-round cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, fourth-round safety Malachi Moore, fifth-round defensive lineman Tyler Baron, and fifth-round linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have signed their four-year rookie deals. First-round pick Armand Membou signed his deal as well.

Second-round tight end Mason Taylor and fourth-round wide receiver Arian Smith are still unsigned.

Thomas had 52 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception at Florida State last year while Moore started 46 games at Alabama. Baron and Mauigoa were teammates on Miami’s defense before joining back up with the Jets.