Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, Antoine Winfield Jr. out again for Bucs this week

  
Published October 2, 2024 11:49 AM

The Buccaneers are going to be shorthanded on Thursday night against the Falcons.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that the team has ruled five players out on the short week. That group includes three players who have missed multiple games.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) are out for the fourth straight game while defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) has yet to play in the regular season.

Wide receivers Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Trey Palmer (concussion) have also been ruled out for Thursday. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson, and Sterling Shepard will be the available wideouts on the active roster.