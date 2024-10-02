Baker Mayfield: You know the weight it carries when you play divisional opponents

At 3-1, the Buccaneers have an important road divisional matchup this week when they play the Falcons on Thursday night.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that there is a difference when two rivals play. Plus, the Buccaneers have a little something to prove after starting with the same record last year but finishing at 9-8.

“You try and treat any game the same, but you know the weight it carries when you play divisional opponents,” Mayfield said. “Just the opportunity on a short week, playing against somebody on the road, it’s a great opportunity for us to continue to build what we’ve had so far.

“But, you know, I think back at last year — every year is different, but I think back at last year, we were 3-1 at this point too. I wouldn’t say we operated as clean, and knew our identity, but right now, we don’t take anything for granted. Just because you start 3-1, like you said, it’s a long year, we’ve got to continue to improve and just build as the year goes on.”

Mayfield added that the Bucs’ offense identity is rounding into shape, but the team has to be more consistent.

“I think if you look at within the first four weeks, when we played well and when we didn’t, [it was] when we started fast and we were physical,” Mayfield said. “That’s the identity we need to be playing with – that physical mentality up front, playing with receivers blocking, running backs running really hard, and just finishing every single play, never knowing when you could have that game-winning block or the touchdown-sealing block and going from there. Our guys starting fast and playing with an edge is where we want to be on offense.”

Through four games this year, Mayfield has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 984 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for a pair of TDs.