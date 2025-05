Titans sign five draft picks, 16 undrafted rookies

The Titans have signed five of their 2025 draft picks.

Sixth-round running back Kalel Mullings’s agreement on a four-year deal was previously reported. They have also signed third-round safety Kevin Winston Jr., fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, fifth-round guard Jackson Slater, and sixth-round cornerback Marcus Harris.

Four other picks, including first overall pick Cam Ward, remain unsigned.

One of Ward’s college teammates was among 16 undrafted rookie signings. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was an All-American in 2024 and he is Miami’s all-time leading receiver.

The Titans also signed Utah running back Micah Bernard, Auburn defensive tackle Phillip Blidi, San Diego State offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, UNC linebacker Desmond Evans, Texans linebacker David Gbenda, Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris, Western Kentucky defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr., Boston College defensive lineman Cam Horsley, Penn State defensive back Jalen Kimber, West Florida defensive back Virgil Lemons, Syracuse defensive back Clarence Lewis, Northern Illinois defensive lineman Devonte O’Malley, Auburn defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, Memphis defensive back Davion Ross, and Auburn defensive back Jerrin Thompson.