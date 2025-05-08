Titans agree to terms with sixth-round RB Kalel Mullings

The Titans have agreed to terms with sixth-round running back Kalel Mullings, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Mullings will receive a four-year, $4.385 million deal.

The Titans made him the 188th overall pick, and he will join Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut in the running backs room.

Mullings will wear No. 28, the same number Chris Johnson wore during a six-year career in Tennessee when he rushed for 7,965 yards and scored 50 rushing touchdowns. Mullings is familiar with the Titans’ recent history at the position.

“Derrick Henry is a future Hall of Fame running back, amazing player,” Mullings said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But it’s funny, when I was 5, 6 years old playing Madden, Madden 09, Madden 10, Chris Johnson was a cheat code. He was my favorite player and just being able to follow in those footsteps and put on that baby blue is amazing.”

At Michigan, Mullings ran for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. He finished his college career with 1,210 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 235 carries.