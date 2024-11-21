What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL schedule

Thursday Night Football brings a meeting of two teams in the midst of extremely different seasons when Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) visit Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns (2-8) tonight on Amazon Prime. The Steelers have won five straight dating back to Week 6 and are 4-0 since Wilson took over for Justin Fields at quarterback. In Week 11, they defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a hard-fought contest that gave them a 1.5-game lead atop the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the Browns have floundered all season, a stark contrast to last season’s 11-6 regular season finish and playoff berth. After Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7, Winston took over at quarterback, and Cleveland let go of WR Amari Cooper (Buffalo), as well as DE Za’Darius Smith (Detroit) at the trade deadline.

The Steelers are heading into game two of a four-game divisional stretch, with six of their final eight games of the season against AFC North competitors. This is their first of two meetings with the Browns, as the teams will face off again in Week 14 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are seeking their first division title since the 2020 season, and remain in contention for the top seed in the AFC.

For information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 12 schedule, see below.

What NFL game is on tonight?

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns — 8:15pm on Amazon Prime

NFL Week 12 Schedule

Sunday, November 24th

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers — 1:00pm on CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears — 1:00pm on FOX

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans — 1:00pm on CBS

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts — 1:00pm on FOX

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins — 1:00pm on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants — 1:00pm on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders — 1:00pm on FOX

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders — 4:05pm on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers — 4:25pm on FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:25pm on FOX

Philadelphia Eagles vs Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 25th

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers — 8:15pm on ESPN and ABC