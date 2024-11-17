Steelers take control of AFC North with 18-16 win over Ravens

The Steelers and Ravens played another one-score game in Pittsburgh on Sunday and the Steelers wound up on top.

Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:06 left to play that cut the Steelers’ lead to 18-16, but the Steelers pass rush forced Jackson into an incompletion on the two-point try. The Steelers then sealed the 18-16 win when Najee Harris ran for a first down on a third down in the final minute.

The Steelers almost clinched it on the previous play when Justin Fields, who came in for Russell Wilson on second down, ran free around the left side of the line. Fields slid before getting the first down, however, and it took one more play for the Steelers to seal the deal.

Pittsburgh is now 4-0 with Wilson in the starting lineup and they got this win without scoring a touchdown. Wilson threw an interception in the end zone to kill their best chance at getting in the end zone and three of Chris Boswell’s six field goals came from at least 50 yards, so the team’s inability to finish drives never really came back to haunt them.

The Ravens will lament three turnovers of their own, including a pass that Steelers linebacker Logan Wilson ripped out of running back Justice Hill’s hands. They also had a number of penalties and Jackson was just 16-of-33 against a Steelers defense that gave him more trouble than any other opponent this season.

That’s been the case many times in the history between the two teams and the Ravens will need a better answer in the rematch if they are going to harbor serious hopes of winning the division this year. That game will come in Week 16 and they’ll try to rebound against the Chargers next weekend.

The 8-2 Steelers will be in Cleveland on Thursday night and they’ve got plenty of momentum on their side after a win in their first divisional game of the year.