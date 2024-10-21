Browns announce Deshaun Watson is out for season with ruptured Achilles tendon

The Browns have confirmed what everyone expected: Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

“Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) this morning confirmed that Deshaun Watson sustained a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of yesterday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury will require surgical repair, and Deshaun will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. A full recovery is expected,” the Browns said in a statement from the team.

Achilles tendon ruptures are serious, and the full recovery the Browns expect could last well into the offseason, perhaps into training camp next year.

The Browns’ decision to trade three first-round picks for Watson and give him the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history has been a disaster, and that would be just as true if Watson were still healthy. They’re stuck with his contract through 2026, but it’s unclear at this point whether they’ll continue to stick with him as their starting quarterback, or whether they’ll finally admit the mistake they’ve made and find another franchise quarterback in 2025.