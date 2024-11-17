Myles Garrett is happy to see Za’Darius Smith happy in Detroit

Video of a smiling Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith heading to work for what will undoubtedly be his first playing action with his new team reminded me of something I forgot to post on Friday.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Smith was traded by the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett expressed happiness for the man who escaped one of the worst teams in the league for one of the best.

“Well first, I’d like to say I’ve never seen a man smile so much going to a new place,” Garrett said. “My man was cheesing from ear to ear when he was on TV [against the Texans on Sunday night]. But happy to see him feeling good, feeling like himself and being positive.”

It’s easy to be positive when chasing something other than the first pick in the draft. And while Garrett has never suggested that he’d like a fresh start, it’s hard not to wonder whether he lets himself wonder about how life would be on a new team in a new town.