nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Other PFT Content

Myles Garrett is happy to see Za’Darius Smith happy in Detroit

  
Published November 17, 2024 10:49 AM

Video of a smiling Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith heading to work for what will undoubtedly be his first playing action with his new team reminded me of something I forgot to post on Friday.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Smith was traded by the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett expressed happiness for the man who escaped one of the worst teams in the league for one of the best.

“Well first, I’d like to say I’ve never seen a man smile so much going to a new place,” Garrett said. “My man was cheesing from ear to ear when he was on TV [against the Texans on Sunday night]. But happy to see him feeling good, feeling like himself and being positive.”

It’s easy to be positive when chasing something other than the first pick in the draft. And while Garrett has never suggested that he’d like a fresh start, it’s hard not to wonder whether he lets himself wonder about how life would be on a new team in a new town.