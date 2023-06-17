Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Tom McMahon
TM
Tom
McMahon
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Raiders announce their 2025 coaching staff, and it includes Pete Carroll’s two sons
The Raiders announced their full coaching staff Tuesday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Steelers are the early betting favorites for the next Aaron Rodgers destination
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Eagles’ potential Week One opponents include Lions, Commanders, Rams
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raiders could be targeting Sam Darnold in free agency
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami should form the core Super Bowl rotation
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
The exclusion of NFL Media employees from AP awards is getting harder to justify
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue