Raiders TE Michael Mayer expects to have a big role in Chip Kelly’s offense

News surfaced today that the Dolphins could be interested in acquiring tight end Michael Mayer from the Raiders. And that could make sense, as new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is not known for having a lot of work for tight ends like Mayer to do in his offense.

But Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders have no interest in trading Mayer, and Mayer himself said last week that he believes he’ll have a big role in Kelly’s offense.

In an interview for the Raiders’ YouTube channel, Mayer said he’s fitting right in with the offense in Las Vegas, and with Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll.

“It’s been a great spring here. I’m so excited to be back here, and it’s been very fun. New coaching staff’s been great. Everything’s great,” Mayer said. “These coaches know what I can do and what I can put out on that field, and it’s obviously only going to be better out there with Brock Bowers, with Ian Thomas, those other two tight ends. The tight end room as a whole, we’re very, very close. We’re a close-knit community, and we’ve had a great spring so far, and we’re really, really excited to just help this football team in any way we can, man. We got a lot of good tight ends in that room, and I think Chip knows it. I think PC knows it, and we’re excited to kind of get this thing going.”

Bowers’ tremendous rookie season last year means he’s the clear No. 1 tight end on the roster, but Mayer said the Raiders may use two and even three tight ends on the field at the same time.

“With me and Brock, it’s pretty interesting because we do a lot of 12-personnel stuff, and, you know, this spring we’ve also been doing a lot of 13-personnel too, which has been awesome. It’s been a lot of fun. So, I won’t speak any more to the 13-personnel, I’ll save that for the season, but I got to be ready to do a lot of everything,” Mayer said.k “I got to block, I got to pass pro, and I got to run routes, and I got to be able to catch the ball, and that’s just what it comes down to. If Chip wants to head me out there on that field, I got to be able to run routes, I got to be able to make people miss, and I got to be able to score touchdowns, and when he asks me to block, I’m going to go out there and block 100 percent the most I can, the best I can, and work my hardest and go from there.”

It doesn’t sound like Mayer is going anywhere.