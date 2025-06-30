 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Michael Mayer is one of the TEs the Dolphins have interest in

  
Published June 30, 2025 03:05 PM

The Dolphins traded their only 2024 Pro Bowler in tight end Jonnu Smith as part of a deal that also sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh. Now, the Dolphins are in the market for tight end and cornerback help.

A report earlier today indicated the Dolphins are talking to multiple teams about a trade for a tight end.

One of those teams, according to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, is the Raiders as Miami has had its “eye on” tight end Michael Mayer “for a while.”

The Raiders drafted Brock Bowers in the first round in 2024, and he became one of the league’s best tight ends in his rookie season. They also have free agent addition Ian Thomas.

Mayer missed six games in 2024 for personal reasons, and he has only 48 receptions for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games since the Raiders made him a second-round pick in 2023.

But he is due only $1.6 million in 2025 and $2 million in 2026.