Report: Michael Mayer is one of the TEs the Dolphins have interest in

The Dolphins traded their only 2024 Pro Bowler in tight end Jonnu Smith as part of a deal that also sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh. Now, the Dolphins are in the market for tight end and cornerback help.

A report earlier today indicated the Dolphins are talking to multiple teams about a trade for a tight end.

One of those teams, according to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, is the Raiders as Miami has had its “eye on” tight end Michael Mayer “for a while.”

The Raiders drafted Brock Bowers in the first round in 2024, and he became one of the league’s best tight ends in his rookie season. They also have free agent addition Ian Thomas.

Mayer missed six games in 2024 for personal reasons, and he has only 48 receptions for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games since the Raiders made him a second-round pick in 2023.

But he is due only $1.6 million in 2025 and $2 million in 2026.