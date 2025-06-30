Report: Dolphins talking to multiple teams about trading for a tight end

The Dolphins are on the hunt for a new tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is engaged with multiple teams about acquiring a player at the position after agreeing to trade Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh on Monday.

After the deal is finalized, the Dolphins will have Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Jalin Conyers, Julian Hill, and Hayden Rucci on their roster at the position.

Brown is the most experienced of the group, having caught 72 passes for 751 yards with three touchdowns in 87 career games for the Raiders, Browns, Texans, Patriots, and Seahawks.

While Conner has been with the club for the last three seasons, he has just three catches for 16 yards in his career. Hill caught 12 passes for 100 yards in 16 games with 11 starts for Miami last year.

At this point, it’s unclear who Miami could be talking to about a deal. But by getting the information out there, the Dolphins are certainly looking to upgrade the position before training camp starts in July.