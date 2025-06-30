Maxx Crosby: I’m the best pass rusher in the world, Patrick Mahomes is the best QB

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says that when he’s going up against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it’s the best against the best.

Crosby said on ESPN that he and the Raiders know that if they’re going to get to where they want to go, it starts with beating the Chiefs, who have won the AFC West nine years in a row.

“It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them,” Crosby said of the Chiefs. “They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s match made in heaven.”

Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times, but the Raiders’ record in those games has not been good: The Raiders are just 2-10 against the Chiefs in Crosby’s six seasons. Crosby knows that has to change.