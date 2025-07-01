Dolphins trade for Darren Waller, who is coming out of retirement

After trading Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh on Monday, Miami has taken an unexpected route to find a new tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Dolphins are trading for Darren Waller, who is coming out of a one-year retirement to play again.

The Dolphins are sending a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to the Giants to complete the deal. While Waller did not play in 2024, New York still had his rights.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Waller will receive a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with Miami.

Waller, who turns 33 in September, broke through with the Raiders in 2019 when he caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards with three touchdowns. He followed that with a 107-catch, 1,196-yard season with the Raiders in 2020, also catching nine TDs.

But Waller had to battle through injuries in 2021 and 2022 with Las Vegas before he was traded to the Giants in 2023. He played just 12 games for New York that season, catching 52 passes for 552 yards with one touchdown before electing to retire last offseason.

Now Waller will join Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Jalin Conyers, Julian Hill, and Hayden Rucci at tight end on the Dolphins’ roster.