NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Tre Tarpley
TT
Tre
Tarpley
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Falcons request interview with Mike Macdonald
The Falcons have requested to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Chargers have a ‘turnkey roster’ for Belichick
Falcons request an interview with Ejiro Evero for head coach
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye still on top for Connor Rogers
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Falcons want to interview Raheem Morris
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
What’s next for Bill Belichick?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Falcons request to interview Steve Wilks for head coach
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
