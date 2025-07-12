 Skip navigation
John Elway will be officially cleared in connection with death of Jeff Sperbeck

  
Published July 12, 2025 06:59 PM

In late April, former NFL agent Jeff Sperbeck died after falling from a golf cart being driven by Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Elway soon will be officially cleared of any responsibility for the incident.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Riverside County, California sheriff’s office plans to make a formal announcement in the coming days that there was no criminal activity in connection with Sperbeck’s death, and that it was an accident.

“It’s over,’’ Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco told Klis. “We’ve talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal, it was what we’ve been saying all along that this was a tragic accident.”

The investigation included video evidence of Sperbeck falling from the cart.

“I’ve looked at video 100 times and there’s no explanation as to why he fell off, he just fell off,’’ Bianco told Klis.

The investigation remained open so that authorities could track down any and all available video evidence of the incident.

Per Klis, there was no horseplay or swerving. Alcohol was not a factor. Sperbeck simply fell off the cart and struck his head.