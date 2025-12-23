 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers-to-Alec Pierce a second time ties game 14-14

  
Published December 22, 2025 09:05 PM

Philip Rivers has found a new favorite receiver.

Twice tonight already the Colts quarterback has hit Alec Pierce for a touchdown. The first one, which gave the Colts a 7-0 lead, went for 20 yards. The second, which tied the game 14-14, covered 16 yards.

Rivers had 120 yards and a touchdown last week in his first game in five seasons.

He is 10-of-15 for 137 yards and two touchdowns only 45 seconds into the second quarter.

Pierce has three receptions for 53 yards.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy also has two touchdown passes, hitting Demarcus Robinson for 22 yards and Christian McCaffrey for 2 yards. Both teams have scored two touchdowns on two possessions.