nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Brock Purdy’s third TD gives 49ers a 21-14 lead

  
Published December 22, 2025 09:20 PM

Brock Purdy has three touchdown passes midway through the second quarter.

The 49ers quarterback put his team back on top, 21-14, with an 11-yard touchdown throw to tight end George Kittle. His first touchdown pass went for 22 yards to Demarcus Robinson and his second covered 2 yards to Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy is 7-of-9 for 89 yards.

The 49ers have touchdown drives of 69 26 and 69 yards on their three possessions tonight.

The Colts have scored on both of their possessions on drives of 72 and 66 yards, as Philip Rivers has hit Alec Pierce for a pair of scores.