Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Brock Purdy’s fourth TD pass gives 49ers a 31-17 lead

  
Published December 22, 2025 10:13 PM

Brock Purdy opened the second half with his fourth touchdown of the night.

The 49ers extended their lead to 31-17 with 10:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Purdy has hit four different receivers for scores, with Jauan Jennings the latest to catch a touchdown pass for the 49ers. Jennings had a 3-yard touchdown on a third-down throw.

Purdy also has touchdown throws of 22 yards to Demarcus Robinson, 2 yards to Christian McCaffrey and 11 yards to George Kittle.

He is 18-of-23 for 227 yards, and Kittle has seven catches for 115 yards.

The 49ers have 314 yards after a 64-yard, eight-play drive to open the second half.