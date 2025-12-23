Monday Night Football: 49ers lead Colts 24-17 at halftime

The 49ers scored on their first four possessions of the first half, taking a 24-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

San Francisco had touchdown drives of 69, 26 and 69 yards and a field-goal drive of 75 yards. Brock Purdy has three touchdown passes and nearly had a fourth on an incompletion to George Kittle that forced the 49ers to settle for a 25-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal.

Purdy’s touchdowns went for 22 yards to Demarcus Robinson, 2 yards to Christian McCaffrey and 11 yards to Kittle.

He is 13-of-17 for 165 yards.

The 49ers have 250 yards.

McCaffrey has 11 carries for 67 yards and four receptions for 17 yards, and Kittle has five catches for 78 yards.

The 49ers got a 36-yard kickoff return from Skyy Moore with 11 seconds left, and Purdy’s 14-yard completion to Kendrick Bourne set up a 64-yard Eddy Pineiro field-goal try. The kick hit the crossbar.

Philip Rivers, who came out of a five-year retirement last week to return at 44 years old, nearly matched Purdy throw-for-throw. He is 14-of-21 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Alec Pierce caught both touchdown passes, his first multi-touchdown game, with receptions of 20 and 16 yards.

Colts returner Ameer Abdullah fumbled the team’s first kickoff return, with Ji’Ayir Brown forcing it and Jake Tonges recovering it. The 49ers used the short field to drive for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

The Colts punted only once and have 194 yards.

Colts rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau is questionable to return with an oblique injury.