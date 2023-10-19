Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Pittsburgh, Wake Forest offenses struggling; Dabo Swinney scolds Clemson fans
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
MotoAmerica announces new team for 2024 with Rahal Ducati Moto
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Altuve and Javier lead Astros to 8-5 win at Rangers as Houston closes to 2-1 in ALCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Betting Penn State vs. Ohio State in Week 8
Jags are a risky road underdog against Saints
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Pittsburgh, Wake Forest offenses struggling; Dabo Swinney scolds Clemson fans
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
MotoAmerica announces new team for 2024 with Rahal Ducati Moto
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Altuve and Javier lead Astros to 8-5 win at Rangers as Houston closes to 2-1 in ALCS
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Betting Penn State vs. Ohio State in Week 8
Jags are a risky road underdog against Saints
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Arnold Tarpley III
AT
Arnold
Tarpley III
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chargers claim Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is joining the Chargers.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Falcons cut S Jaylinn Hawkins, sign S Micah Abernathy
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Falcons waive safety and special teamer Jaylinn Hawkins
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Giants agree to sign Joshua Miles, Tyre Phillips
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Report: Ryan Tannehill may miss time with high ankle sprain
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Weekend Warriors: Mostert, Thielen shine in Week 6
Close Ad