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Dolphins sign P Seth Vernon

  
Published March 13, 2026 04:37 PM

The Dolphins signed kickers Riley Patterson and Zane Gonzalez and long snapper Tucker Addington. Now, they have their punter.

The team announced on Friday that it has signed Seth Vernon.

Vernon played collegiately at Portland State from 2019-21, averaging 44.6 yards per punt before signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

He has also spent time with the Vikings and the Buccaneers, but he has never punted in a regular-season NFL game.

In 2025, Vernon played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. He punted 23 times for a 45.4-yard average with eight punts landing inside the 20-yard line.