Texans release DTs Mario Edwards Jr., Kurt Hinish

The Texans announced a series of moves on Friday. Most of them were re-signings or signings of free agents, but two were cuts.

The team released defensive tackles Kurt Hinish and Mario Edwards Jr.

Hinish, who turns 27 in April, appeared in 42 games with four starts from 2022-24. He went on reserve/physically unable to perform with an undisclosed injury before the 2025 season and did not play a down.

In his career, Hinish has totaled 57 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

Edwards, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Texans, playing 27 games with 12 starts. He totaled 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

The Raiders made him a second-round pick in 2015, and he has also played for Giants, Saints, Bears, Titans and Seahawks.

The moves come as the Texans re-signed defensive tackles Naquan Jones and Sheldon Rankins.

The Texans also announced they signed safety Reed Blankenship, defensive end Logan Hall, linebacker Jake Hummel, defensive end Dominique Robinson and offensive tackle Braden Smith.